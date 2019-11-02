Register
04:07 GMT +302 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hide behind makeshift barriers next to burning items during a protest in La Paz, Bolivia, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

    ‘Getting Desperate’: US Seeks to Delegitimize Bolivia’s Morales with OAS Election Audit

    © REUTERS/ KAI PFAFFENBACH
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The US has called on Bolivia to cooperate with the Organization of American States (OAS) to ensure a "transparent" and "credible" vote count and to hold a second round of presidential elections following Movement for Socialism leader and Bolivian President Evo Morales’ victory last week.

    However, the OAS is merely a “political tool” the US is using in an attempt to remove Morales from office, Patricio Zamorano, co-director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/right-wing-coup-plot-looming-in-bolivia-

    The vote counting for Bolivia's presidential election was officially completed Friday, giving Morales 47.08% of the vote. Opposition leader Carlos Mesa won 36.51% of the vote, Sputnik reported. Nonetheless, allegations of electoral fraud last week resulted in violent protests in several Bolivian cities by supporters and opponents of Morales.

    “I have seen all the data, especially [a] complete, complete analysis done by CEPR, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and they explore all the data coming out from the polls … the election was totally transparent. The numbers are correct. Evo Morales actually enjoys very good support from the majority of the country, not just based on ideological terms. The country is really, really doing great. So, in fact, I would say that the numbers are the numbers,” Zamorano told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. 

    “The OAS is really not a reliable source right now. We have to remember that is the same OAS … that, for example, validated the fraud in Honduras,” he continued. The US and the OAS recognized the reelection of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández in 2017, “despite the clear signs of fraud,” Zamorano explained.

    Earlier this year, the United States orchestrated the removal from the OAS of Venezuela, whose president, Nicolas Maduro, is a close ally of Morales’; however, the Caracas envoys decided to leave before the deadline for their ouster.

    “Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and the United States believe that the Bolivian people have the right to choose their leaders in free and fair elections," they said in a joint statement. "We urge Bolivian electoral authorities to work with the Organization of American States Electoral Observation Mission to guarantee a transparent and credible vote-counting process."

    The four countries are also part of the Lima Group, an international coalition of 14 countries assembled by Washington in 2017 with the explicit goal of forcing Maduro from office. 

    “So, we are very afraid of the what the OAS is doing now. It seems it's just a political tool of the US for its policy. And it’s unacceptable … The OAS has this very sad story of being basically, especially in the ‘60s and ‘70s, where all the revolutionary movements were trying to break with the establishments … the OAS was there as a weapon to impose their view, their foreign policy, their ideological framework. So, that’s part of history,” Zamorano explained, also noting that OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro is “acting as an activist of the US foreign policy.”

    “For the last month, we have seen a change in the political environment of the [South American] continent,” Zamorano said, referring to the recent outburst of protests in several South American countries, including Chile and Ecuador. 

    “I would say … that the right-wing organizations and actors of the continent are starting to get a little desperate.  We have to remember that Bolivia is in great shape … We have an unemployment rate that’s marginal, about 4%. The GDP … of Bolivia is one of the best ones in the continent - an average of [between] 4 and 5%. We have inflation that is marginal - no more than 2-3%. The poverty rate under Morales went from 60- something percent to 30%, and extreme poverty went from 30% to 15%. The results are undeniable  - great results, because Evo Morales is putting a lot of effort into the social agenda,” Zamorano said, also noting that the fruits of Morales’ efforts are evident in the “quality of life of the Bolivian people.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chile Says to Share Achievements in Preparing for APEC Forum With Next Host Malaysia
    At Least 30 People Injured in Monday Protests in Bolivia – Reports
    Protests in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia Have Different Causes But One & Same Root – Brazilian Scholar
    Bolivia Open for Presidential Election Results Audit by OAS, EU – Electoral Tribunal
    State Department Accuses ‘Russian Trolls’ of Meddling in Chile Protests
    Tags:
    US, Protests, Bolivia, Evo Morales
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse