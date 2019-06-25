Register
23:17 GMT +325 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-government protesters hold the US national flag next to a Venezuelan national flag during the commemoration of May Day in Caracas, on May 1, 2019 after a day of violent clashes on the streets of the capital spurred by Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido's call on the military to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro

    Former Venezuelan Top Spy Reveals He Was Enrolled in an Attempt to Oust Maduro

    © AFP 2019 / MATIAS DELACROIX
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (540)
    0 110

    Venezuela has been embroiled in a political crisis for some time in the result of economic hardships, which were further exacerbated when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the interim president of the country in a bid to topple elected President Nicolas Maduro.

    Manuel Cristopher Figuera, the former head of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) has shared in an interview with The Washington Post that he was among the government officials who had decided to support and help orchestrate the opposition-led coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Figuera, who held one of the nation’s highest-ranking posts, had decided to betray the country’s commander-in-chief after he was approached by one of the opposition members, shortly after he was individually targeted by US sanctions.

    The former SEBIN chief claims that he remains an adamant supporter of Hugo Chávez's ideas. He had served under the late former president as the deputy director of military counter-intelligence, but was disappointed in Maduro's governance, claiming that the president was in fact "the head of a criminal enterprise". Figuera indicated that it served as a push for him to defect.

    People protest in Venezuela
    © Sputnik /
    People protest in Venezuela

    He said that he was not the only one approached by the opposition, but noted that not all were so easily convinced. He claimed that the head of Venezuela's Supreme Tribunal of Justice, Maikel Moreno, was ready to join the coup, but demanded around $100 million to ensure his safety and to allegedly bribe other judges. Figuera said he never got the money and later, after the coup, he denied any connection with it.

    After the coup failed, the former spy chief fled to Colombia, where, as Figuera said, he was hiding under armed protection and meeting with the US officials, who soon after the coup lifted economic sanctions against him.

    "I’m proud of what I did. For now, the regime has gotten ahead of us. But that can quickly change," Figuera said.

    Venezuela’s opposition, led by the head of the country’s legislature, self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, and supported by the US and most Latin American governments, unsuccessfully attempted to stage a coup in Caracas on 30 April to gain support of the country's military and oust democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro. The coup eventually failed, with many of its architects fleeing abroad. The opposition has since attempted to rally more people to its support on several occasions, but with little success.

    Following the failed coup, Guaido tried to negotiate a possible military intervention with the US in a bid to achieve his goal, but the latest report by the Financial Times, citing anonymous officials, suggests that Washington has little faith in such a scenario.

    Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to supporters during a rally to protest outages that left most of the country scrambling for days in the dark in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 6, 2019
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to supporters during a rally to protest outages that left most of the country scrambling for days in the dark in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 6, 2019

    Instead, the US officials are reportedly hoping either to wait for a coup to happen by itself, or to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the countries backing Venezuela, namely Russia, China and Cuba. The media said that Washington hopes to convince them to abandon their support, thus giving the opposition a chance to oust the president.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (540)

    Related:

    Venezuela Attorney General Says Guaido ‘Corruption Mafia’ Boss
    Maduro Expects UN Human Rights Chief to Help Improve Situation in Venezuela
    White House Official Says US Meddling in Venezuela Not Limited to ‘One Round’ – Report
    UN Human Rights Team Based in Venezuela to Monitor Situation - Bachelet
    Moscow Refutes Claims of Russian Military Presence Boost in Venezuela
    Tags:
    defector, coup, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse