Venezuela Prosecutor General Says 5 Killed Amid Protests After Coup Attempt

"Around 233 people were arrested, and five people were killed. All these cases are being investigated", Saab told Televisa late on Monday.
Saab said on Saturday that his office had requested 18 arrest warrants to be issued in connection with the coup attempt.
Maduro has said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the country's authorities.
Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since January, when Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s interim president and was recognised by the United States and dozens of other nations.
US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" with regard to Venezuela, adding, however, that Washington hoped to see a peaceful transfer of power. Moreover, a number of high-ranking US officials have repeatedly stated that all options remain on the table with regard to the Venezuelan crisis, including military action.
