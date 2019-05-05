WATCH Venezuela Servicemen Burning Letter From Guaido

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday, the Venezuelan opposition, led by US-backed Guaido, initiated a fresh attempt to oust President Nicolas Maduro, staging a demonstration in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas.

The Telesur broadcaster on Sunday dropped a video portraying Venezuelan servicemen who burnt a letter from opposition leader Juan Guaido after the latter’s representatives persistently tried to deliver it to the Venezuelan leadership.

On the video, Guaido’s representative hands a letter to the servicemen, who later set it on fire.

Watch Venezuelan soldiers respond to an order delivered by one of Juan Guaidó’s goons by setting it on fire 🔥🔥🔥 #CoupFail pic.twitter.com/jNiMRunjTf — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) 4 мая 2019 г.

​The recent coup attempt turned violent and resulted in some 240 people injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Maduro, recognised by China and Russia among numerous other countries, has accused the United States of seeking to overthrow his government and install Guaido in a bid to get hold of Venezuela’s natural resources.