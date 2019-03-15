Bolivian President Urges EU to Back Political Dialogue in Venezuela

"History has taught us that there have been many interventions from the outside, like in Libya or Iraq, and they never offered a solution, they only abolished democracy. The only solution for Venezuela is dialogue, which should be supported by the European Union," Morales said, following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.
Tsipras, in turn, echoed Morales' position on Venezuela.
"The only option in the coming days is a dialogue between the two sides: the government and the opposition. [They need] to sit at the same negotiating table to avoid an escalation of the crisis and possibly a bloody civil conflict," the Greek Prime Minister stressed.
The United States openly supports opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's "interim president" in January. While dozens of nations have since endorsed Guaido, Russia, China and numerous others have reaffirmed their support for Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.
