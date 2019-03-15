Register
19:35 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.

    THIS COUNTRY Probing $300 Mln Worth of Gold Reportedly Flown From Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    World
    Get short URL
    121

    Speaking to the BBC in February, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed hope that his country will "not robbed of the gold that legally belongs to the central bank of Venezuela”, adding that about 80 tonnes of Venezuela's gold could be frozen in the Bank of England.

    Authorities in Uganda have opened a probe into imports of an estimated 7.4 tonnes of gold, worth about $300 million, which are thought to have secretly been flown from Venezuela, Reuters reported on Thursday.

    Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga said that part of the gold vanished after they raided the African Gold Refinery (AGR), the biggest refinery in east Africa.

    READ MORE: Army of 300,000 Prospectors Help Fill Venezuela's Coffers With Gold – Reports

    He explained that on 7 March, police raided AGR premises and found the 3.6-tonne batch, but the first shipment had disappeared.

    “Investigators have already questioned and obtained statements from officials at AGR. We are very much interested in them indicating to us where the 3.8 tonnes of gold are.  The one who is found in possession of this gold has to explain […] they [AGR officials] are a subject of investigation," Enanga told Reuters. 

    AGR, in turn, claimed that the gold came from South America, rejecting all allegations of smuggling.

    “All the required documents have been provided to them [the police]. AGR transactions are legal and documentations are 1000% legitimate”, Reuters cited an unnamed AGR spokesperson as saying.

    READ MORE: Maduro Withdrew 8 Tonnes of Gold From Venezuela's Central Bank — Reports

    Bur Ugandan state media outlets speculated that the gold could have originated from Venezuela, which they argued has been selling the precious metal to shore up its crisis-hit economy.

    Enanga, for his part, declined to confirm that the gold originated from Venezuela, suggesting that “it could be from Latin America or from DRC” and that “investigations will tell us all that”.

    The developments come after Reuters reported citing an unnamed source in February that Venezuela plans to sell 15 tonnes of central bank gold to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in return for euros in cash.

    READ MORE: Mysterious Turkish Firm Helped Venezuela Save $900 Mln in Gold — Reports

    The sources claimed that the goal is to sell 29 tonnes in total to Abu Dhabi by March in order to provide liquidity for imports of basic products.

    In a separate development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro suggested that "more or less 80 tonnes" of Venezuela's gold could be frozen in the Bank of England.

    A man arrives to attend a protest against U.S. foreign policy on Venezuela outside the Trump Building in New York City, New York, U.S., February 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    US Actions in Venezuela 'Both Gross and Criminal' - Award-Winning Filmmaker
    This followed Bloomberg's report that the Bank of England had refused to withdraw Venezuela's gold reserves, worth $1.2 billion, following Maduro's request.

    Venezuela remains embroiled in a political standoff, which escalated after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president in late January, in a move immediately supported by the US. Maduro accused Guaido of being a “puppet”, while blasting Washington for orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country.

    Related:

    Russia Invited to Participate in Venezuela’s Gold Mining Projects - Ambassador
    Venezuela to Refine Gold in Turkey Amid US Sanctions – Report
    UK Alleged Refusal to Pull Out Venezuela's Gold ‘Protection of Assets’ - Guaido
    Tags:
    refinery, gold, probe, police, Nicolas Maduro, Uganda, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse