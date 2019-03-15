US Officials Met Maduro's Attempted Murder Organisers After Incident - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US officials met organisers of last year's assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro three times after the incident in order to get information about the attack, CNN reported.

"They wanted to get information and then we asked for things in return. They took notes on this, and we asked if they would be able to help. Then they simply left with their notes, and they never appeared again," the anonymous attacker told the broadcaster.

READ MORE: Guaido Says 'All Options' Remain on Table to Get Rid of Maduro Government

The organiser of the attack told the CNN that the incident did not involve Colombia, despite Caracas' claims to the contrary, and was instead plotted by a group of Venezuelan citizens, including army defectors. According to the attacker, he met US officials three times after the fact.

A spokesperson for the US Department of State refused to comment on the issue, only saying that Washington was supporting a “peaceful transition” in Venezuela.

According to the Venezuelan authorities, Maduro experienced an attempted assassination with the use of explosive-laden drones during a speech he was making at a military parade in Caracas on 4 August.

The president has accused opposition forces and Colombia of having organised the attack, adding that some of the perpetrators resided in the United States. Both Bogota and Washington have denied any involvement in the incident.