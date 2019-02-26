Lima Group Asks Intl Criminal Court to Provide Assessment of Venezuela Situation

Lima group asked Monday the International Criminal Court (ICC) to make an assessment of the situation in the crisis-torn Venezuela, proposing Venezuela's partners to help organize "free elections" in the country.

Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo called Monday on the international community to join the Lima Group on the situation in Venezuela.

"It is important to invite more and more members of the international community, those who will participate with us in the expanded dialogue, so that they will join the actions that are made by us as the Lima Group and will support Venezuelans’ efforts aimed at restoring democracy and hope", the foreign minister said.

On 5 January, lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other Venezuelan government branches have been refusing to recognize. On 23 January, two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaido declared himself the country's "interim president". Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the election in May, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

However, the United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which some 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of constitutionally elected Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement via dialogue.

US Vice President Mike Pence said in Colombia on Monday that the Trump administration was mulling new sanctions against Venezuela's government. Pence also urged Monday all Lima Group members to freeze the assets of Venezuela's oil giant PDVSA and restrict visas for Venezuelan officials. The US vice president also called on these countries to immediately transfer the ownership of Venezuelan assets from the government of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro to self-proclaimed Interim President Juan Guaido.

Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department sanctioned four Venezuelan governors.

The United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions on Venezuela. In January, Washington blocked around $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the restrictions were tantamount to illegal seizing.

The Lima Group of 14 countries was created in 2017 and currently seeks to end the political crisis in Venezuela. The group includes Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia. The majority of organization's member states are backing Juan Guaido.

