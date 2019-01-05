Caracas Claims Lima Group Encouraging Coup in Venezuela - Reports

The group made its statement in a joint declaration on Friday. The paper was published by Peru’s government after the group’s meeting, which was attended by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo via video link-up, which prompted Arreaza to slam the 14-member group for taking orders from US President Donald Trump.
Maduro was re-elected during a vote held last May. His inauguration for another four-year term is scheduled for January 10.
The Lima Group was formed in 2017 with an aim to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter human rights violations in the country.
