Caracas Accuses Lima Group of Supporting Corruption, Dubs 'The Lima Cartel'

"The Lima cartel: some governments have relation to drug trafficking or illegal armed gangs, other governments are so corrupt that their former presidents are imprisoned, many presidents [of the Lima Group countries] are under investigation," Arreaza wrote on his Twitter blog.
In November, the countries of the Lima Group agreed to grant the status of political refugees to Venezuelan officials seeking to receive asylum in these states. The alliance had also reportedly agreed to facilitate border crossing and recognition of educational certificates for Venezuelan citizens whose documents had expired.
Peruvian Ex-President Fujimori Hospitalized After Court Annuls Pardon — Reports
The Lima Group was formed in 2017 with an aim to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter human rights violations in the country. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia have agreed to scale back their diplomatic relations with Venezuela.
