Register
04:39 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A microphone at Sputnik's radio room at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018

    Sputnik Chief Editor Names Reason Likely Behind Ottawa's Sputnik Lima Group Ban

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    CHELYABINSK (Russia) (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya news agency and RT broadcaster, has expressed her thoughts on what was a likely reason behind Ottawa's recent refusal to grant accreditation to RIA Novosti and Sputnik, both part of Rossiya Segodnya, for the meeting of the Lima Group on Venezuela.

    The Ottawa-hosted ministerial meeting was held on Monday. Both RIA Novosti and Sputnik were denied accreditation to the event. When asked by Sputnik to explain the decision, the Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman Richard Walker said that it was made because the agency "hasn't been cordial" with Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland in the past.

    “In Canada, they have officially said that they [Sputnik journalists] were denied access to the meeting in Venezuela because our correspondent had not been kind enough to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The entire editorial board has tried for a long time to understand and find out what happened, what the incident was — and we have not found or remembered anything. Perhaps it was because of the critical articles published by us on Canada’s foreign policy, which probably offends the minister … The most critical thing we have found was that one of our authors wrote that Canada became a 51st US state, which largely is fair,“ Simonyan told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

    Journalists in the media center
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Moscow on Ottawa’s Refusal to Let Sputnik Cover Lima Group Meeting: ‘Persecution of Journalists’
    The article was about the arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou in Canada on the US request late last year, Simonyan noted, adding that the whole case appears to be have been staged by the United States.

    “We wrote that you should be ashamed to behave like 51st state,” the editor-in-chief underlined, saying that it was the most offending thing that Sputnik and RIA Novosti had written about Ottawa.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Chief Editor Responds to Canada Barring Agency From Lima Group Meeting

    On Sunday, Venezuela-based Telesur broadcaster said it had been similarly denied access to the Lima Group meeting by the Canadian government, which did not provide any reasoning behind the move.

    Related:

    Sputnik Lima Group Meeting Ban: Censorship Now Part of Canadian Political Scene
    Ottawa Bars Sputnik From Lima Group Meeting on Venezuela
    US Recognises Guaido in Venezuela: Maduro Ally Tells Sputnik What Happens Next
    Tags:
    ban, Lima Group, Rossiya Segodnya, RIA Novosti, Sputnik, Margarita Simonyan, Canada, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse