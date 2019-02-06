Sputnik Chief Editor Names Reason Likely Behind Ottawa's Sputnik Lima Group Ban

CHELYABINSK (Russia) (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya news agency and RT broadcaster, has expressed her thoughts on what was a likely reason behind Ottawa's recent refusal to grant accreditation to RIA Novosti and Sputnik, both part of Rossiya Segodnya, for the meeting of the Lima Group on Venezuela.

The Ottawa-hosted ministerial meeting was held on Monday. Both RIA Novosti and Sputnik were denied accreditation to the event. When asked by Sputnik to explain the decision, the Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman Richard Walker said that it was made because the agency "hasn't been cordial" with Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland in the past.

“In Canada, they have officially said that they [Sputnik journalists] were denied access to the meeting in Venezuela because our correspondent had not been kind enough to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The entire editorial board has tried for a long time to understand and find out what happened, what the incident was — and we have not found or remembered anything. Perhaps it was because of the critical articles published by us on Canada’s foreign policy, which probably offends the minister … The most critical thing we have found was that one of our authors wrote that Canada became a 51st US state, which largely is fair,“ Simonyan told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The article was about the arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou in Canada on the US request late last year, Simonyan noted, adding that the whole case appears to be have been staged by the United States.

“We wrote that you should be ashamed to behave like 51st state,” the editor-in-chief underlined, saying that it was the most offending thing that Sputnik and RIA Novosti had written about Ottawa.

On Sunday, Venezuela-based Telesur broadcaster said it had been similarly denied access to the Lima Group meeting by the Canadian government, which did not provide any reasoning behind the move.