Brazilian Air Force Plane With Relief Aid Lands Near Venezuelan Border - Source

BOA VISTA (Sputnik) - A Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane carrying relief aid landed Friday in the main city of the Roraima state near the Venezuelan border, a source told Sputnik.

The plane flew from the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre and landed in Boa Vista in northern Roraima at 10:05 a.m. (13:05 GMT), some 133 miles from Venezuela, the FAB source said.

Three trucks with 51 tonnes of rice arrived in Boa Vista on Thursday. The aid is stored in a hangar at the Boa Vista air base.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido set February 23 as the date for bringing in US relief aid that had been collected at logistics hubs in Brazil's Roraima, Colombia's Cucuta and on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

The day before, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during televised comments that Venezuela would close the border with Brazil and was considering closing the border with Colombia.

The head of state has warned that the US and its allies were using "the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid" to try to "destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country."