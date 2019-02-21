Venezuela to Close Border With Brazil on Thursday Night - Maduro

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto told Sputnik that Caracas had no plans to close land borders amid US humanitarian aid delivery due on February 23.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday during televised comments that Venezuela would close the border with Brazil and was considering closing the border with Colombia.

According to the president, the humanitarian aid that is being kept in the Colombian town of Cucuta was a "provocation".

.@NicolasMaduro: Venezuela cierra en su totalidad frontera terrestre con Brasil este jueves 21 de febrero desde las 20 horas (8:00pm) hasta nuevo aviso 👉🏽https://t.co/tqMKHfl0b4 #ManosFueraDeVenezuela 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/8vedrFClQi — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) 21 февраля 2019 г.

Earlier in the day, an ally of Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido said as quoted by Reuters that the opposition leader would personally accompany a convoy of humanitarian aid.

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro warned that the US and its allies were using "the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid" to try to "destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country." Caracas would not allow such aid into the country, Maduro said, saying the country was coping with its difficulties and that US 'concerns' over Venezuela's humanitarian crisis were "fabricated by Washington over the last four years to justify intervening in our country."

Besides closing the border with Brazil, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the day before that the Latin American country would close the border with neighboring island nations, suspend air traffic and revise their diplomatic ties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW