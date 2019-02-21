Kremlin Spokesman is Unaware if Russia Sent Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that he had no information about whether Russia had really sent humanitarian aid to Caracas.

"I do not have this information, so I can not answer this question now. I need to clarify it", Peskov said, answering whether Russia had really sent humanitarian aid, what it is, and who was involved in the shipment.

The day before, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that Russia had delivered medicines and medical equipment to Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at a meeting with scientists on 19 February that Russia would deliver 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Caracas on the same day.

READ MORE: Bolton Says Venezuela UN Military Attache Recognized Guaido as Interim President

© AFP 2018 / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN Air France Cancels Flights to Venezuela Over Security Concerns

Earlier, on 21 February, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido stated that a vessel with 250 tonnes of the US humanitarian aid had departed from Puerto Rico.

Maduro has been strictly refusing to allow the US deliveries of aid for Venezuela to be delivered, blasting it as a ploy to topple his government.

Venezuela is currently facing a sharp economic and political crisis as the opposition leader proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela. The move has been swiftly accepted by the United States as Washington recognised Guaido as the country's leader and delivered aid for the country to neighbouring Colombia. Russia, among some other nations, voiced support for Maduro.