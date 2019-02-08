Maduro: Venezuela's Independence Being Destroyed Under Cloak of Humanitarian Aid

Maduro earlier dismissed the US promise to send relief aid to the crisis-hit South American country as a "political stunt" and a pretext for invasion, as Washington has refused to recognise the legitimate government of Venezuela, also imposing sanctions on Caracas.

"They are trying to destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country under the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid. They are trying to destabilise our country, but this has not brought [them] any success", the Venezuelan president stressed

Maduro also supported holding early parliamentary elections in the country in order to end the ongoing political crisis.

He also said that Caracas is ready to support the "Montevideo mechanism" or any other initiative aimed at contributing to dialogue in Venezuela. Maduro rejected, however, the EU-backed contact groups as biased, stating that the bloc is "deaf", as it would not listen to Venezuela.