Maduro: Venezuela's Independence Being Destroyed Under Cloak of Humanitarian Aid

"They are trying to destroy the independence and sovereignty of the country under the pretext of delivering humanitarian aid. They are trying to destabilise our country, but this has not brought [them] any success", the Venezuelan president stressed
READ MORE: Venezuela Humanitarian Aid: 'Noble Gesture' or Demonstration of Strength?
He also said that Caracas is ready to support the "Montevideo mechanism" or any other initiative aimed at contributing to dialogue in Venezuela. Maduro rejected, however, the EU-backed contact groups as biased, stating that the bloc is "deaf", as it would not listen to Venezuela.
All comments
Show new comments (0)