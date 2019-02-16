Register
17:36 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Band Jornalismo @YouTube

    Vogue Brazil Boss Quits After Her BDay Photos Slammed for ‘Praising’ Slavery

    © Photo : Canal do Negão @YouTube
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Racism-related scandals might seem the latest trend for key players in the fashion world. After Dolce & Gabanna had to apologise to China over a controversial ad, the media giant CondeNast and the Brazilian edition of its world-famous brand have landed in hot water over racism accusations.

    Fashion director of Brazilian Vogue Donata Meirelles has announced that she is stepping down following backlash over photos from her 50th birthday party, inspired by "Brazil Slavery Colonies" as some commenters put it. 

    "At age 50, it's time for action. I've heard a lot, I need to hear more”, she noted, commenting on her decision.

     

     

    The photos from the posh party in Bahia in northeastern Brazil that prompted public criticism were posted by some guests of the exclusive event, Sky News reports. One of them shows the fashion boss sitting on a throne-like chair some linked to a so-called cadeira de sinhá, which used to be popular among slave masters in Brazil. Meirelles was also surrounded by black women in white dresses and headgear that some compared to the clothes worn by slaves. 

    Meirelles tried to defend herself in a statement on Instagram, which was later deleted, saying that the chair in question was an artifact from the Afro-Brazilian folk religion candomblé and insisting that and the white garments were traditional for Bahia, where the celebration took place. However, she still apologised saying "Even so, if I caused any different impressions, I am sorry".

    READ MORE: Dolce & Gabbana Facing Boycott in China Over 'Sh*t Country' Comment

    Nevertheless, netizens flooded Twitter with critical posts under the hashtag #VogueRacista. Some called on the magazine’s owner, media giant Conde Nast, to take action and not tolerate a “huge embarrassment”.

    Related:

    UN Experts Urge Belgium to Recognise Colonial-Era Crimes to Tackle Racism
    Liam Neeson Not Racist as He Tongue-Kissed Black Co-Star - Michelle Rodriguez
    Alyssa Milano Exposes 'Deep-Rooted Racism', Stirs Up Social Media
    Virginia Governor Northam Wore Racist Costume in Yearbook (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    social media reactions, colonialism, fashion, slavery, Instagram, Vogue, Conde Nast, Brazil

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Ladies Leading the Charge: Female Defence Ministers From All Around the Globe
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse