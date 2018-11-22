Dolce & Gabbana Facing Boycott in China Over 'Sh*t Country' Comment

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana sparked a backlash in China after Stefano Gabbana's derogatory remarks about the country were made public. Although the brand's co-founder insisted that his account was hacked, his explanation apparently failed to impress Chinese celebrity guests to D&G's Shanghai show.

Stefano Gabbana's recent controversial comments about China drew a response from Beijing officials. Geng Shuang, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that he hoped the scandal would not morph into a 'diplomatic' one.

His comments came after Chinese online shopping platform Yangmatou had removed 58,000 Dolce & Gabbana items from its site, saying that ‘the motherland is more important than anything else', as cited by Bloomberg.

READ MORE: Outrage as New Australian Ad Shows Jesus as 'Organ Donor' (VIDEO)

Moreover, it emerged that a search on Chinese e-commerce portals Kaola, Taobao, JD and Alibaba's Tmall had been producing no results for D&G goods.

The Italian brand was forced to postpone a major catwalk show in Shanghai scheduled for 21 November following public backlash triggered by leaked comments from designer Stefano Gabbana, who described China as a 'country of sh*t' and 'ignorant dirty smelling mafia'.

Gabbana's remarks apparently came in response to complaints about D&G's promotional clips featuring an Asian model using chopsticks to eat Italian dishes like pizza, spaghetti, and pastry.

After the clips and comments went viral, several Chinese A-listers, including Chen Kun, Zhang Ziyi and Li Bingbing, refused to take part in the multimillion-dollar Shanghai show. D&G's Asia-Pacific brand ambassadors, singer Karry Wang and actress Dilraba Dilmurat, announced the termination of their contracts with the brand.

Both D&G and Stefano Gabbana issued apologies for the remarks, claiming that their Instagram accounts were hacked and that an investigation into the matter was underway.