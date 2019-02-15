State Dept Evacuates 'Non-Emergency' Staffers From Haiti Amid Violent Protests

"There are currently widespread, violent, and unpredictable demonstrations in Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti. Due to these demonstrations, on February 14, 2019, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members", the State Department said in a statement.
It also advised US nationals not to travel to the country due to crime and unrest there, saying that the US government’s ability to provide emergency services to US nationals in Haiti was limited.
READ MORE: Haiti's President Accepts Gov't Resignation Amid Deadly Fuel Price Protests
The statement mentioned frequent cases of protests, tire burning, road blockages and violent crime in Haiti. It noted that local police and medics lacked resources to effectively address the situation.
The US diplomats, who are currently in Haiti, were warned against walking outside, using public transportation, driving outside Port-au-Prince at night, visiting public and commercial organizations and going to certain parts of the city without special security measures.
READ MORE: MF Approves $41.6Mln in Financial Assistance for Haiti
Haiti has been hit by a fresh wave of violent protests for over a week with at least reportedly 7 demonstrators killed. Protesters are calling on President Jovenel Moise to step down over allegations of misuse of billions of dollars in funds intended for social development programs.
The violent protests prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant. In September, the upper house of the Haitian parliament approved the political program of the newly-appointed government led by Prime Minister Jean Henry Ceant.
