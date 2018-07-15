Register
    People run away after cars were set on fire at a Nissan dealership during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018

    Haiti's President Accepts Gov't Resignation Amid Deadly Fuel Price Protests

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Sunday Haitian President Jovenel Moise wrote on Twitter that he had accepted the resignation of Jack Guy Lafontant and his government amid violent protests triggered by a sharp increase in fuel prices.

    "Prime Minister Guy Lafontant submitted his letter of resignation to me. I accepted the resignation of the government. I would like to thank Mr. Lafontant and the members of his cabinet for their service," Moise stated.

    The protests started earlier in July after the authorities announced a reduction in fuel subsidies as part of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a bid to cope with inflation and budget deficit. According to the government's plan, prices for gasoline were supposed to be up by 38 percent, diesel prices were to increase by 47 percent, while kerosene prices by 51 percent.

    A police officer looks on as a crowd enters the Delimart supermarket complex, which had been burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery
    Riots the ‘Only Means of Expression’ for Repressed Haitians
    During protests, demonstrators barricaded roads, looted stores and set cars ablaze in the country's capital Port-au-Prince. According to media reports, at least four people were killed as the rallies turned violent.

    Though the authorities temporarily reversed their decision to raise the fuel prices, the unrest continued, with Haitians calling on Lafontant to step down.

