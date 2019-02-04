EU Rules Out Option of Military Invasion of Venezuela - Spanish Foreign Minister

"For us, the European Union, particularly Spain, military invasion is excluded, we would not support it in any case," Borrell told reporters, upon arrival in Brussels for a EU-League of Arab States ministerial meeting.
EU countries were expected to recognize Guaido in a joint statement, but, according to a comment of a diplomatic source in Brussels to Sputnik, Italy blocked the statement.
Tensions in Venezuela escalated two weeks ago when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's re-election of Maduro. The opposition leader was almost immediately recognized by the United States and several other countries. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and Uruguay were among those that have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's legitimately-elected president.
