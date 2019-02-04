Italy Vetoes EU's Recognition of Guaido as Interim Venezuelan Leader - Source

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed on Monday his rejection of European states' ultimatum to hold a new presidential vote in Venezuela, emphasizing the legitimacy of the recent election.

According to a Sputnik source, Italy has vetoed an European Union statement, recognising Guaido as the interim President of Venezuela.

"According to the information I have, Italy, at an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of EU member states on 31 January — 1 February in Bucharest, vetoed a statement on behalf of the EU, which was to be made by the head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini and which said that the EU would recognise Guaido if new presidential elections are not organised," the source said.

According to the source, it was announced that the European Union, together with Uruguay, plans to hold the first ministerial meeting of the international contact group on Venezuela on 7 February in Montevideo.

Rome has yet to officially confirm the information, however, this comes just days after Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano said that Italy did not recognise Venezuelan opposition leader and the head of the National Assembly as the country's interim president amid the escalating political crisis in the South American country.

On January 26, European countries issued an ultimatum to the constitutionally-elected Venezuelan President Maduro, saying that he had eight days to organise an election or they would recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president.

Earlier, Guaido, proclaimed himself the country's interim president and was immediately recognised by the US as well as a number of other countries.