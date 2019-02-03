Register
23:03 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections

    EU’s Venezuela Stance: Does the Sycophancy Towards the US Have Limits?

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European Union leaves open the possibility of recognising Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela and has demanded new elections. Sputnik spoke to Jorge Verstrynge Rojas, a political analyst and professor of Political Science at Complutense University of Madrid, to find out more about the EU’s position on the Venezuelan crisis.

    According to Jorge Verstrynge, Brussels' wait-and-see stance is due to "the EU's responsibility if it comes to recognising a coupist as president of Venezuela".

    READ MORE: Chinese Projects in Venezuela Hit by Gov't Graft — Self-Proclaimed Pres. Guaido

    "However much they follow the Americans, there are lines that cannot be crossed," he said.

    "In such important cases, decisions in the EU must be made unanimously; some countries, like Hungary or, to some extent, Italy, are under pressure," the expert noted.
    The political analyst recalled that in the Cold War era, "both the Eastern and the Western Blocs didn't accept any interference".

    "The Eastern Bloc disappeared and interferences, humanitarian wars and coups d'état appeared to stifle popular will. And that's what is happening in Venezuela at the moment: a brutal attack on the sovereignty of a country."

    "How could they tell a country something like ‘listen, either you hold elections or we'll recognise an unknown person you've never voted for who you don't know anything about except that he sometimes speaks to US president Trump'? How could you do that? What sort of world is it?" Jorge Verstrynge wondered.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Halts Gold Sales as US, UK Target Caracas' Hard Assets — Report

    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis - Guaido
    For the expert, this is a case of "limited sovereignty." The political analyst believes that "Venezuela will continue being under pressure until it ends up doing what Trump and the United States want."

    On 26 January, Germany, France, Spain and the UK announced their intention to recognise Juan Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela if Maduro's government doesn't hold elections within the next eight days.

    Later, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini called for "the urgent holding of free, transparent and credible presidential elections in accordance with international democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Not Planning Military Intervention in Venezuela, But Option on Table - Bolton
    EU Should Not Repeat Arab Spring, Maidan Mistakes in Venezuela - EU Lawmaker
    Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela
    Tags:
    sovereignty, European Union, Juan Guaido, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse