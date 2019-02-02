Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis - Guaido

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Mexico and Uruguay should take the "right side" in the conflict between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition, and not neutral positions, Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said Friday.

"At this historic moment for our country, being neutral means being on the side of a regime that has condemned hundreds of thousands of lives to poverty, hunger, exile and even death. Therefore, we appeal to your conscience and democratic and human values, so that you all weighed and stood on the right side in history", Guaido said in his letter to presidents of Mexico and Uruguay, posted on Twitter.

Mexico and Uruguay are planning to convene a conference on Venezuela on 7 February in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo to lay the foundation for the creation of a new dialogue mechanism that would contribute to the return of stability and peace in the country. Representatives from over 10 countries are expected to take part in the meeting.

Russia's Ambassador to Uruguay Nikolai Sofinsky told Sputnik Thursday that Russia, just as the United States is unlikely to be invited to the upcoming conference, saying that the event was designed to be a regional one.

Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis, with Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, having proclaimed himself the country's interim president on 23 January. Russia, Mexico and Uruguay were among the states that voiced their support for incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate leader.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump hinted Friday at the US military action to solve the Venezuelan crisis. "I don't want to say that, but it’s always an option", Trump told reporters at the White House. "Everything’s an option, I take no options off the table".

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a radio interview earlier on Friday the United States had no plans for an imminent military intervention in Venezuela, however, all options remain on the table. Bolton added that the Trump administration has a range of economic and political measures for Venezuela.

On Monday, the United States blocked all of PDVSA's assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on making deals with the company. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA's assets, the United States was taking care of this company "in the interests of the people of Venezuela" and also protecting its own market.

Constitutionally elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview to Sputnik this week that the United States had thrown its weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido in the hope of getting its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves, adding that Washington was plotting a coup in the Latin American country.

