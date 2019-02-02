Register
01:02 GMT +302 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, reacts during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019

    Mexico, Uruguay Should Avoid Neutral Stance on Venezuela Crisis - Guaido

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (175)
    0 02

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – Mexico and Uruguay should take the "right side" in the conflict between the Venezuelan authorities and the opposition, and not neutral positions, Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido said Friday.

    "At this historic moment for our country, being neutral means being on the side of a regime that has condemned hundreds of thousands of lives to poverty, hunger, exile and even death. Therefore, we appeal to your conscience and democratic and human values, so that you all weighed and stood on the right side in history", Guaido said in his letter to presidents of Mexico and Uruguay, posted on Twitter.

    Mexico and Uruguay are planning to convene a conference on Venezuela on 7 February in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo to lay the foundation for the creation of a new dialogue mechanism that would contribute to the return of stability and peace in the country. Representatives from over 10 countries are expected to take part in the meeting.

    Russia's Ambassador to Uruguay Nikolai Sofinsky told Sputnik Thursday that Russia, just as the United States is unlikely to be invited to the upcoming conference, saying that the event was designed to be a regional one.

    Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis, with Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, having proclaimed himself the country's interim president on 23 January. Russia, Mexico and Uruguay were among the states that voiced their support for incumbent President Nicolas Maduro as the only legitimate leader.

    READ MORE: Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela

    A demonstrator stands near fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Oil, Neocons, Monroe Doctrine: Author Explains Origins of Trump's Venezuela Plan
    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump hinted Friday at the US military action to solve the Venezuelan crisis. "I don't want to say that, but it’s always an option", Trump told reporters at the White House. "Everything’s an option, I take no options off the table".

    US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in a radio interview earlier on Friday the United States had no plans for an imminent military intervention in Venezuela, however, all options remain on the table. Bolton added that the Trump administration has a range of economic and political measures for Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Foreign Meddling in Venezuela Crisis May Result in Civil War — Turkish FM

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Britain Calls for EU Sanctions on Venezuelan President Maduro - Reports
    On Monday, the United States blocked all of PDVSA's assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on making deals with the company. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA's assets, the United States was taking care of this company "in the interests of the people of Venezuela" and also protecting its own market.

    Constitutionally elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in an interview to Sputnik this week that the United States had thrown its weight behind opposition leader Juan Guaido in the hope of getting its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves, adding that Washington was plotting a coup in the Latin American country.

    READ MORE: EU Recognizing Guaido Unlikely to Help Settle Venezuela Crisis — German MPs

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (175)

    Related:

    Merkel: 'EU Wants to Play Its Part in Venezuela'
    Trump Will Need Saudi Help to Complete the Coup in Venezuela
    Oil, Neocons, Monroe Doctrine: Author Explains Origins of Trump's Venezuela Plan
    US Not Planning Military Intervention in Venezuela, But Option on Table - Bolton
    EU Should Not Repeat Arab Spring, Maidan Mistakes in Venezuela - EU Lawmaker
    Tags:
    stance, solution, crisis, Juan Guaido, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Uruguay, Mexico, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Rudy Ruby ties her corset prior to performing in a burlesque show in Madrid
    The Week in Pictures: 26 January - 1 February
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse