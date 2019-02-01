Register
17:17 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro inspects troops ahead of military drills on January 27, 2019

    Foreign Meddling in Venezuela Crisis May Result in Civil War - Turkish FM

    © Photo: Twitter, Nicolas Maduro
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (169)
    160

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Foreign meddling in Venezuela's political crisis is "not healthy" and can even result in a civil war, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

    "We are telling since the beginning. Such foreign interventions are not healthy and not right. They will not offer a solution. They will deepen the problem. God forbid, the country [Venezuela] even can be dragged into a civil war", Cavusoglu told reporters, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily newspaper.

    The minister stressed that countries should prioritise dialogue between the parties to the conflict instead of taking someone's side.

    READ MORE: US Spy Plane Spotted Over Colombia Amid Washington-Backed Coup in Venezuela

    Earlier this week, Cavusoglu has already voiced readiness to mediate the conflict between the Venezuelan opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

    On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution recognising Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate interim president, calling on EU member states to follow suit. A total of 439 parliamentarians supported the resolution, with 104 voting against and 88 abstaining.

    Gold bullion
    CC0
    Venezuela Has Sovereign Right to Sell Gold, Russia Has Nothing to Do With It - Kremlin
    Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis, with Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, having declared himself the country's interim president on January 23. Maduro has accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela since the United States and several allies immediately recognised Guaido.

    Turkey, along with Russia, China, and other states, has voiced support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (169)

    Related:

    Venezuela Must Send Its Gold to Friendly Nations – Turkish Politician
    US to Ease Sanctions on Venezuelan PDVSA If Guaido Assumes Control - Treasury
    Venezuela Has Right to Sell Gold, Russia Has Nothing to Do With It - Kremlin
    Crisis-Hit Venezuela to Ship Gold to UAE for Euros in Cash – Reports
    Tags:
    civil war, protests, Juan Guaido, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Nicolas Maduro, Turkey, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse