EU Recognizing Guaido Unlikely to Help Settle Venezuela Crisis - German MPs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU Parliament's resolution recognizing the self-proclaimed Venezuelan president Juan Guaido as the country's leader will not have any impact on the situation in the country, Anton Friesen, a member of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs from the the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament voted 439-104 for a non-binding resolution that recognized the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido and urged the EU external action service to follow suit.

"The resolution of the EU Parliament will not have a direct impact on the situation in Venezuela. First of all, it’s a national issue of the Venezuelan people. It's always unwise to rush with fundamental political choices. In fact, we discuss a regime change here. We learned from the past, that we should be careful doing that," Friesen said.

READ MORE: US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Region – Report

In fact there is no common foreign policy, as it often happens in the European Union, he added.

"We have a split in the European Union — as for example the Greek government rather tries to act neutrally, while Germany, France and Spain presses for the recognition of the National Assembly and Mr. Guaido as the only legitimate political forces in Venezuela," the lawmaker said.

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins Guaido: Venezuelan Opposition Refuses to Hold Dialogue With Government

He suggested that an international conference on Venezuela with participation of Russia, China, Turkey and the United States, with Germany as a neutral mediator, might be a good option for resolving the crisis.

"This conference should enable a free and fair election in Venezuela — both of the president and the parliament and prevent a civil war there," he said.

Roland Hartwig, the vice-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag, agreed that the resolution would not help resolve the current situation in Venezuela.

"By taking a position in favor of Juan Guaido both the European Union and each country following their resolution have foregone the possibility to act as a trustworthy and neutral mediator to solve the conflict," Hartwig told Sputnik.

The resolution was adopted by the European Parliament prematurely, he believes.

"It should have been based on a careful research and assessment of international and Venezuelan law, which was not done," the lawmaker said.

READ MORE: US Rejects Mexico, Uruguay, Vatican Mediation Efforts to Keep Maduro in Power

© REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins US to Boost Pressure on Venezuela, Cuba to Curb Russia, China in Latin America – Report

Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis, with Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, having proclaimed himself the country's interim president on January 23. The United States and several allies have instantly recognized Guaido.

READ MORE: Uruguay, Mexico Convene Intl Conference on Venezuela Crisis — Uruguay FM

Some of the EU countries, including the UK, Germany, France, and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognise Juan Guaido as the Venezuela's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential elections within eight days.

Constitutionally elected Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro urged European countries to withdraw their demand, accussing Washington of orchestrating a coup in the country. Russia, China, Mexico, Uruguay, Iran and Turkey among other countries, have voiced support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.