Venezuelan Opposition Won't Have Any Dialogue With Maduro - Guaido's Envoy to US

According to Carlos Vecchio, the envoy to the United States, appointed by Juan Guaido, opposition forces won't engage in dialogue with the government, headed by Nicolas Maduro.
"We are not willing to participate in any dialogue of the type that Maduro is interested in", Vecchio said during a panel discussion at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC. "The only thing we will accept is our agenda; how do we negotiate his exit?"
READ MORE: US Activity in Venezuela Mainly Aimed at Getting Country's Oil — Maduro
The statement comes as Prosecutor General of Venezuela Tarek Saab urged the country's Supreme Court to open a case against Guaido earlier this week. He also banned the self-proclaimed interim president from leaving the country.
Russia, China, Turkey, and some other countries have meanwhile vowed to back the legal government of President Maduro.
