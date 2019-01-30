Venezuelan Opposition Won't Have Any Dialogue With Maduro - Guaido's Envoy to US

In an interview with CNN, the self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela previously stated that the opposition movement in the country was capable of achieving a peaceful transition of power and free elections.

According to Carlos Vecchio, the envoy to the United States, appointed by Juan Guaido, opposition forces won't engage in dialogue with the government, headed by Nicolas Maduro.

"We are not willing to participate in any dialogue of the type that Maduro is interested in", Vecchio said during a panel discussion at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC. "The only thing we will accept is our agenda; how do we negotiate his exit?"



The statement comes as Prosecutor General of Venezuela Tarek Saab urged the country's Supreme Court to open a case against Guaido earlier this week. He also banned the self-proclaimed interim president from leaving the country.

Guaido, who is the president of the disempowered National Assembly, declared himself head of the Venezuelan state on 23 January, and was immediately recognised by the US and some other countries. Maduro, for his part, has slammed Guaido as a US "puppet" and accused Washington of organising a coup in the country.

Russia, China, Turkey, and some other countries have meanwhile vowed to back the legal government of President Maduro.