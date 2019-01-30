US Activity on Venezuelan Track Mainly Aimed at Getting Country's Oil - Maduro

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The primary goal of the United States in dealing with Venezuela is to get country's oil and other resources, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are a couple of goals. The primary goal is to get Venezuelan oil, since we have the biggest reserves of certified oil in the world. We are certifying what is on track to become the biggest gold reserves in the world, we have the fourth biggest gas reserves in the world, we have vast reserves of diamonds, huge reserves of drinking water, aluminum, iron, coltan. We are a power in the field of energy resources, natural resources," Maduro said.

The second goal is from the sphere of ideology, Maduro said adding that the United States is seeking to "kill the spirit" of Bolivarian history, culture and traditions.

"Venezuela is the country where [Simon] Bolivar was born. We have the strongest Bolivarian tradition here. For the 200 years on, our revolutionary project has been influencing Latin America and the countries of the Caribbean. They [the United States] want to fundamentally destroy the example, the idea, the spirit of Simon Bolivar," Maduro stressed.

"They [the United States] consider us to be their 'backyard'. And we say, we are not anyone's backyard, we are an independent republic," Maduro added.

Last Monday, mass protests sparked across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On 23 January, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

The United States urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency. Maduro has responded that Washington attempted to stage a coup d'etat in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.

The UK, Germany, France and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognize Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential election within eight days.

In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support. Maduro himself called Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaidó "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new leader. Maduro has also stressed that Venezuela has held recent legitimate elections and urged the European countries to withdraw their demand.