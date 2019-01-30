Register
08:36 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro

    US Activity on Venezuelan Track Mainly Aimed at Getting Country's Oil - Maduro

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (115)
    4111

    CARACAS (Sputnik) - The primary goal of the United States in dealing with Venezuela is to get country's oil and other resources, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Sputnik in an interview.

    "There are a couple of goals. The primary goal is to get Venezuelan oil, since we have the biggest reserves of certified oil in the world. We are certifying what is on track to become the biggest gold reserves in the world, we have the fourth biggest gas reserves in the world, we have vast reserves of diamonds, huge reserves of drinking water, aluminum, iron, coltan. We are a power in the field of energy resources, natural resources," Maduro said.

    Nicolas Maduro, presidente de Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Protected by Armor: US Sanctions Pose no Risk for Russia-Venezuela Ties - Maduro
    The second goal is from the sphere of ideology, Maduro said adding that the United States is seeking to "kill the spirit" of Bolivarian history, culture and traditions.

    "Venezuela is the country where [Simon] Bolivar was born. We have the strongest Bolivarian tradition here. For the 200 years on, our revolutionary project has been influencing Latin America and the countries of the Caribbean. They [the United States] want to fundamentally destroy the example, the idea, the spirit of Simon Bolivar," Maduro stressed.

    READ MORE: 'Puppet': Maduro Claims National Assembly President 'Created by US Intelligence'

    "They [the United States] consider us to be their 'backyard'. And we say, we are not anyone's backyard, we are an independent republic," Maduro added.    

    Last Monday, mass protests sparked across Venezuela and lasted for several days. On 23 January, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

    The United States urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume the presidency. Maduro has responded that Washington attempted to stage a coup d'etat in Venezuela and announced his decision to cut off diplomatic ties with the United States.    

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro
    © REUTERS / Miraflores Palace
    'I Am a Soldier, Just Like You': Maduro Stresses Army's Readiness for Drills (VIDEO)
    The UK, Germany, France and Spain declared on Saturday their intention to recognize Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential election within eight days.

    In turn, Russia, Cuba, China, Turkey and Iran have given Maduro's government full support. Maduro himself called Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaidó "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new leader. Maduro has also stressed that Venezuela has held recent legitimate elections and urged the European countries to withdraw their demand.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (115)

    Related:

    Venezuelan Opposition in Secret Talks With Military to Force Maduro Out - Guaido
    Venezuela's Maduro Open to Dialogue, Doesn't Rule Out Meeting Trump - Reports
    US Diplomats Must Obey Order to Leave Venezuela - Nicolas Maduro
    How US-Venezuela Escalation Unfolded From Sanctions to Backing Anti-Maduro Coup
    Maduro Vows to Punish National Assembly For 'Making Fun' of Constitution
    Tags:
    political crisis, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse