Venezuelan Prosecutor General Says Eager to Open Investigation Against Guaido

Venezuela's Prosecutor General Tarek Saab stated on Tuesday that the court should start an investigation against Guaido following the recent violent clashes in the country and the blocking of Venezuelan assets abroad.
"We are asking the Supreme Court to introduce preventive measures, including a ban on leaving the country, a ban on alienation or pledge of movable and immovable assets and the blocking of [Guaido's] bank accounts," Saab said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.
As a legislator, Guaido has legal immunity, so a legal case against him can only be opened following a decision by the Supreme Court
The US and some of its allies have recognised him as the head of the Latin American state, also introducing a fresh round of sanctions against Caracas. Other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, have vowed to back the legal government of President Nicolas Maduro.
