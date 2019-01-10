Paraguay Cuts Off Diplomatic Ties With Venezuela, Closes Embassy - President

Relations between Caracas and many of its Latin American neighbours slipped recently amid growing US pressure against the Venezuelan government.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo announced Thursday that diplomatic relations between Asuncion and Caracus were cut off, effective immediately.

Abdo made the dramatic announcement in a televised address and on Twitter, just moments after the swearing in ceremony for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who began his second six-year term in office on Thursday after securing victory in the presidential election last May.

"The government of the Republic of Paraguay, in fulfillment of its constitutional powers and national sovereignty, has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to close our embassy there and to immediately recall Paraguayan diplomatic personnel accredited in that country," Abdo said.

Earlier, Hugo Saguier Caballero, Paraguay's deputy minister of foreign affairs, said that the country would not recognise Maduro's new government along with the other members of the Lima Group, a group of countries formed in 2017 and comprising Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru whose official stated aim is to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter alleged 'human rights violations' in the country.

President Maduro issued a 48 hour ultimatum to the Lima Group on Wednesday, demanding that they end their interventionist policy, and promising to take "serious and proactive measures" to protect Veneuzuela's sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Maduro's swearing-in as president, calling it an "illegitimate usurpation of power…following the unfree and unfair elections he imposed on the Venezuelan people on May 20, 2018."

