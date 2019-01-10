Register
19:39 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gather around Supreme Court ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019.

    Nicolas Maduro Sworn in for Second Term as Venezuelan President

    © REUTERS / Manaure Quintero
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MEXICO (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in on Thursday for second pesidential term for the period from 2019 until 2025, according to live broadcast by local television.

    The inauguration ceremony took place in the building of the country's Supreme Court as the opposition-controlled parliament, the National Assembly, has been excluded from participation in the political life of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Maduro Says Discussed Oil Market Challenges With OPEC Secretary General

    Article 231 of the Venezuelan Constitution allows the ceremony to take place in the Supreme Court if the head of state cannot take the oath before the parliament.

    A man receives Venezuelan currency bills in Caracas on November 30, 2011.
    © AFP 2018 / Juan BARRETO
    US Issues New Venezuela-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 23 Entities
    However, Maduro has faced criticism from a number of states. After his re-election in May, some countries claimed the vote was illegitimate, something vehemently denied by Caracas.

    Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the European Union and its member states would not send representatives to the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    On US-Venezuela Relations

    At the inauguration day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Maduro's swearing in as president and called it an 'illegitimate usurpation of power.'

    He also said in a press release that the United States will continue to impose visa revocations and other restrictions for current and former Venezuelan officials responsible for the conflict in the country. 

    "We also have implemented and will continue to impose visa revocations and other restrictions for current and former Venezuelan government officials and their family members believed to be responsible for or complicit in human rights abuses, acts of public corruption, and the undermining of democratic governance," Pompeo said in the release.

    This comes after on 6 January Pompeo has welcomed the decision of the Lima Group of Latin American countries plus Canada not to recognize the inauguration of Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro following his re-election in May.

    Related:

    Maduro Urges Lima Group to Abandon Hostile Policies Threatening to Take Measures
    Maduro Slams Colombian Counterpart as 'Devil With Angel's Face'
    Maduro Says Visits by Foreign Military Aircraft to Continue Amid Tu-160 Arrival
    Tags:
    constitution, Supreme Court, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse