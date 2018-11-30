Register
18:09 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, speaks during the annual state-of-the-nation address at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Jan 21, 2015

    Venezuela's President Compares Trump With Hitler Amid "Economic Warfare"

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    210

    Since the beginning of the fall in oil prices in 2014, Venezuela's economy has been going through an unprecedented economic crisis, as oil provided up to 95% of Venezuela's export earnings, accounting for around 25% of the nation's GDP, when combined with gas. Because of the crises, more than 2 million people have left the country.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro compared the US President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler, as Trump "persecutes Venezuelans like Hitler persecuted the Jews".

    In a statement to the nation, Nicolas Maduro, while announcing a 150% minimum wage increase, said that the "model of brutal economic warfare is being applied to Venezuela".

    A man walks past a portrait of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    Venezuelan President Maduro Takes Responsibility for Economic Crisis
    The current state in which Venezuela finds itself was described as an "economic blockade", set up to "take away [Venezuelans'] right to happiness, prosperity and economic stability".

    He also accused the US of being an oil "market manipulator", which had brought about the almost-70% drop in oil prices.

    READ MORE: Over 4Mln Venezuelans Fled Country Since Maduro Came to Power — Reports

    Maduro hailed the minimum wage increase the first "corrector factor" of the national economic plan launched 100 days ago; at the same time it became the 12th such adjustment in the last 23 months, according to El Imparcial.

    The raise increases the monthly minimum wage from its current 1,800 to 4,500 bolivars (from $11 to $50 by different estimations).

    READ MORE: Argentina Cuts GDP Growth Outlook to Negative, Forecasts Poverty to Rise

    Venezuela is in the fifth year of an economic crisis which began in 2014, when oil prices began to fall.

    Earlier the International Monetary Fund reported that Venezuela's inflation rate will reach 10 million percent in 2019, comparing the situation in Venezuela with hyperinflation took place in Germany in 1923.

    READ MORE: Trump's Latin American Sanctions: Clear ‘Political Tactic' For Midterms

    The US under Trump's administration has steadily toughened its sanctions against Venezuela as Washington accuses President Maduro of violating democratic norms and not abiding by liberal values in his policy.

    Earlier the US imposed several rounds of sanctions against President Maduro and other senior Venezuelan politicians. The latest restrictions came in September of this year and were targeted primarily against President Maduro, his wife and several of Maduro's top supporters.

    READ MORE: US Slaps New Sanctions on Top Venezuelan Officials, Maduro's Wife — Treasury

    Related:

    EU Extends Sanctions on Venezuela for Another Year - Statement
    Venezuela Ditches Dollar for Euro, Yuan Amid 'Illegal' US Sanctions
    Maduro Calls US Sanctions on Venezuela ‘Economic Trade Persecution’
    Professor: EU Sanctions on Venezuela 'Pandering to Very Unsuccessful US Policy'
    Caracas Slams New US Anti-Venezuela Sanctions as 'Crime Against Humanity'
    UN Expert: Sanctions Against Venezuela Violate Human Rights
    Tags:
    minimum wage, sanctions, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Latin America, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse