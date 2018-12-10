Maduro Believes US Plotting Coup Against Venezuelan Government

"An attempt to undermine Venezuela's democratic life and to carry out a coup d'etat against the constitutional, democratic regime in our country has been launched under the coordination from the White House," Maduro was quoted as saying by the AVN news agency on Sunday.
In early August, Maduro was attending a military parade in Caracas, when his speech was interrupted by what the Venezuelan authorities said was a failed assassination attempt involving explosive drones.
Maduro claimed in October that the United States had allegedly instructed Colombia to organize his assassination.
