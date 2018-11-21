Register
04:05 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, try to catch a ride on a truck, in Irapuato, Mexico November 12, 2018

    Mexican Authorities Reveal Scale of Migrant Caravan Poised to Cross US Border

    © REUTERS / Go Nakamura
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House will take all necessary measures to ensure it is able to uphold its new asylum rule preventing migrants from applying for asylum if they illegally enter the United States, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

    "We will take all necessary action to defend the executive branch’s lawful response to the crisis at our southern border," Sanders said in the statement on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, a US judge issued a temporary block to US President Donald Trump's new asylum rule.

    On November 9, Trump signed a proclamation that denied asylum to migrants who enter the United States illegally. Only migrants who enter the United Sates at a port of entry can apply for asylum, the proclamation said.

    LGBT Flag
    © AP Photo / Esteban Felix
    Not Your Usual Migrants: Caravan LGBT Couples Conduct Mass Wedding in Tijuana
    The rule was imposed on November 10 and would remain in place for three months or until an agreement is reached allowing the United States to "remove aliens to Mexico." The court's decision will be effective until December 19, according to media reports.

    Sanders also warned a massive number of migrants are threatening to incapacitate the already overwhelmed US immigration system and the judge's decision opens the floodgates for illegal migrants to pour into the United States.

    Trump's executive order was challenged by a number of advocacy groups, including the American Civil liberties Union (ACLU) and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

    However, earlier on Tuesday, the DHS and the Justice Department said that it was absolutely lawful for the US federal government to give the benefit of asylum to only certain people in order to control immigration in the national interest.

    Meanwhile, the Mexican Interior Ministry said tuesday that the number of migrants from the caravan currently staying in the vicinity of the Mexican cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, located at the US border, amounted to 5,600 people. According to the ministry, 20.8 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including food, blankets, mattresses and hygiene items, have already been provided to the migrants, while water purification systems have also been installed.

    READ MORE: Migrant Caravan: Troops to Stay at Mexico Border 'as Long as Necessary' – Trump

    The ministry also specified that around 2,600 migrants were staying near Tijuana, while around 3,000 migrants were staying near Mexicali. They have arrived in the country in a migrant caravan, aspiring to cross into the United States.

    On Monday, US immigration officials suspended all northbound traffic on the US-Mexico border crossing in California to install additional security barriers to prepare for numerous migrants arriving at the border.

    Trump has ordered the US military to deploy troops at the border with Mexico. Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said in a statement on Tuesday that the current cost of deploying American active-duty troops to the US-Mexico border in support of immigration enforcement amounts to at least $72 million.

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo / Guillermo Arias
    US Militia Groups Form Their Own Caravan to Secure Border – Reports
    Manning explained that the estimate only includes the deployment approved on November 19. The eventual total cost may rise and will depend on the total size, duration, and scope of the Pentagon's support for the Department of Homeland Security.

    In turn, twelve US senators urged in a letter to US Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Tueday to justify reinforcement of the country's border and troop deployment.

    'As Secretary of Defense, we urge you to protect the apolitical, non-partisan nature of the US Armed Forces and advocate for military strategy that will protect this country against national security threats," the letter said.

    WATCH: Anti-Caravan Protests Erupt on US-Mexico Border

    Meanwhile, the DHS has briefed the US Senate Judiciary Committee on the potential national security threats posed by the migrant caravan, In particular, the committee was informed that some migrants in the caravan have criminal records while some are considered "special interest aliens," meaning they have been identified as potentially posing a threat to national security.

    Related:

    US Government Infiltrates Migrant Caravan Chat Rooms to Stay Updated – Reports
    Awaiting Migrant Caravan: US Military Installs Barbed Wire on Border With Mexico
    Migrant Caravan: Troops to Stay at Mexico Border 'as Long as Necessary' – Trump
    Migrant Caravan From Honduras Stops Over in Mexico City
    US Has No Plan for Troops to 'Come in Contact' with Migrant Caravan - Dunford
    Tags:
    security, troops, border, migrant caravan, Pentagon, White House, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse