Register
12:09 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman sells t-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro in front of the headquarters of the national congress in Brasilia

    Making Brazil Great Again? Tropical Populist Trying to Repeat Trump's Success

    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Right-wing firebrand Jair Bolsonaro is on course to become the next President of Brazil after he outstripped a left-wing candidate in the first round of elections. Sputnik looks at the man who is hoping to replicate some of Donald Trump's policies in Latin America's largest economy.

    Jair Bolsonaro, an alt-right former paratrooper, is likely to be elected President of Brazil in the second round on October 28, replacing the hapless Michel Temer, who took over after Dilma Rousseff was ousted in a corruption scandal in 2016.

    Rousseff, who was Brazil's first woman leader, did not even manage to retain her Senate seat as the left-wing Workers' Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the congressional elections.

    Bolsonaro won 46 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, October 7, with the Workers' Party candidate Fernando Haddad getting just 29 percent.

    [Tweet: "Our country is large and prosperous, not a criminal faction to be commanded from within the Chain. Good night, everybody!"] 

    Although he is very different from US President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's populist policies have echoes of the agenda which got the New York-born business tycoon into the White House in 2016.

    Looking Back With Nostalgia on Army Rule

    He was an officer in the Brazilian Army from 1971 and 1988 and has sought to paint a nostalgic picture of the era — 1964 to 1985 — when a military government ruled the country after ousting left-wing President Joao Goulart and suspending democracy.

    ​Bolsonaro has made comments about women, black people and homosexuals without any damage to his opinion poll rating.

    He has repeatedly called for a return to "traditional values" in Brazil and is thought to be planning to cut quotas for certain deprived minorities in universities and curb transgender rights.

    Like Trump, he has sought to paint Brazil as a once great nation fallen on hard times and has blamed corrupt politicians, foreign exploitation and a weakening of the national spirit.

    ​"Brazil wants change. We've had enough of corruption. Our country is wealthy — it can't fall into the wrong hands," said one of his supporters, lawyer Roseli Milhomem, 53.

    In echoes of the Republican agenda in the US, he has advocated loosening gun ownership laws in the hope it will allow innocent householders and shop owners to defend themselves from robbers and kidnappers.

    He has also encouraged the police to shoot criminals, rather than arrest them, a policy which has echoes of President Duterte's war against drugs in the Philippines.

    62,000 Brazilians Killed Annually

    There were 62,000 murders last year and almost as many rapes, while many people in the big cities — Rio, Sao Paulo, Belem, Salvador, Belo Horizonte and Recife — suffer from muggings and drug-related crime. 

    In the favelas of Rio and Sao Paulo drug gangs appear to be in control and the two biggest gangs — the Red Command (Comando Vermelho) and the First Capital Command (PCC) — rule the roost in the nation's jails, leading to frequent riots.

    Bolsonaro, with his army background, is expected to stamp down hard on criminals and drug gangs.

    Many liberals fear he is airbrushing out the human rights abuses which took place under the US-backed military governments of the 1960s and 1970s but many older people remember it as a time of the "Brazilian Miracle", when the economy took off.

    Average annual economic growth between 1969 and 1973 was 10 percent.

    On the economy Bolsonaro is set to name Paulo Guedes as his finance minister and is thought to be offering him carte blanche to reform the Brazilian economy, which has been in the doldrums for almost a decade.

    ​Bolsonaro promised to privatize many major corporations and infrastructure companies and he is planning steep spending cuts as Brazil faces a deficit of US$39 billion.

    On the campaign trail he promised to cut taxes in general and simplify the tax code and Guedes, who was trained at the University of Chicago, recently floated the idea of bringing in a bank fee.

    Social Liberal by Name, Conservative by Nature

    Despite his ultra-conservative agenda Bolsonaro leads the Social Liberal Party, a once irrelevant organization which has now become the second-largest force in the Brazilian congress.

    Bolsonaro had hoped to gain more than 50 percent of the vote on Sunday, to avoid a second round on October 28, and some of his supporters protested outside the national electoral tribunal in Brasilia, claiming the Workers' Party had rigged the poll.

    ​"We expected to win in the first round. Now things are more difficult. The second round is a risk," said 77-year-old Lourdes Azevedo, a Bolsonaro supporter in Rio de Janeiro. 

    Despite being miles behind in the polls Haddad said the second round was "a golden opportunity," and he challenged Bolsonaro to a TV debate.

    Haddad replaced Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the Workers' Party candidate after the former president was disqualified by the supreme court because of his conviction for corruption.

    Lula remains popular and many poorer Brazilians, who benefited from his policies between 2003 and 2010, are desperate for Haddad to win.

    Related:

    Brazil Candidate Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters
    Brazil Presidential Candidates Bolsonaro, Haddad to Reach Runoff
    Brazil Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro Not Hiding Admiration for Trump - Journo
    Bolsonaro’s Opponents and Supporters Take to Streets in Brazil (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    second round, presidential election, corruption, Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT), Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump, Brasilia, United States, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse