Brazil Presidential Candidates Fail to Avoid Runoff - Exit Poll

Brazil presidential candidates have failed to avoid runoff, IBOPE exit polls revealed with Jair Bolsonaro and Fernando Haddad reaching the vote.

Jair Bolsonaro with 45% and Fernando Haddad with 28% reach run-off vote, according to the exit poll.

Previously, the data of the Datafolha pollster revealed that Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro extended his lead over rivals as potential support for him in the election had increased from 32 percent to 35 percent since the beginning of the week.

Candidate Fernando Haddad was expected to be supported by 22 percent of the voters. The poll was held on Wednesday and Thursday among more than 10,000 people in 389 Brazilian municipalities.

READ MORE: Brazil's Presidential Front-Runner Says Can't Partake in Debates After Stabbing

The first round of the Brazilian presidential vote was scheduled to take place alongside the parliamentary election on Sunday. The second round is set to be held on October 28.