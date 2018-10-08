Brazil Presidential Candidates Fail to Avoid Runoff - Exit Poll

Jair Bolsonaro with 45% and Fernando Haddad with 28% reach run-off vote, according to the exit poll.
Previously, the data of the Datafolha pollster revealed that Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro extended his lead over rivals as potential support for him in the election had increased from 32 percent to 35 percent since the beginning of the week.
READ MORE: Brazil's Presidential Front-Runner Says Can't Partake in Debates After Stabbing
The first round of the Brazilian presidential vote was scheduled to take place alongside the parliamentary election on Sunday. The second round is set to be held on October 28.
