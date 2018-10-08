Brazil Ex-President Rousseff Fails to Win Senate Seat – Electoral Court

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - Brazil’s former president Dilma Rousseff has failed to secure a seat in the Senate, the results of the general poll posted by the electoral court showed.

With all returns in, the 70-year-old candidate came fourth with 15 percent of votes in last Sunday's parliamentary race for the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa Brazil Candidate Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters

Brazil's first female leader, Dilma Rousseff, of the Workers’ Party, was removed from office in August 2016 after the parliament accused her of misusing public funds at the request of then Vice President Michel Temer, who took over the day Rousseff left. A separate vote concluded that she would not be barred from running for office.

READ MORE: Brazil: Assassinating Democracy

She has been travelling the world after her impeachment. Rousseff said she had been making speeches at major universities in some countries. She has also traveled to the Finnish capital of Helsinki and on to Russia's St. Petersburg before landing in Moscow as part of her tour.