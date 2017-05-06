Register
22:29 GMT +306 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Online spying

    Old Habits Die Hard: US 'Still Spies on Brazil' Despite Outrage Over NSA Scandal

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 9413

    The US controversial spying program on Brazil and other South American countries probably continues to this day, despite the outrage of then-President Dilma Rousseff, US journalist James Bamford told Sputnik at a cyber-security conference in Sao Paolo.

    A demonstrator breaks the windshield of a truck that belongs to a subway maintenance crew after clashes with police broke out during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 28, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Leo Correa
    'Temer Out': Nationwide Strike Against Austerity Reforms in Brazil Turns Violent
    In 2013, relations between the US and Brazil were harmed after Edward Snowden revealed that the NSA spied on Brazilian companies and government figures, including then-Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 2013. While relations are "gradually recovering," Bamford thinks it likely that the US continues to spy on Brazil and other countries in Latin America.

    "The US is always extremely interested in what each country is doing, especially Brazil, because it is a very important country in South America and what happens there affects most of the countries of South America. Therefore, the US is interested in what is happening in the politics and economy of Brazil, and I think that's the reason why they were spying."

    "When the espionage was revealed, President Rousseff refused to come to the White House for a State Dinner, which was quite a fateful decision. The relationship got better after that when the US promised to reduce the level of wiretapping."

    "I think they are still spying, and I have talked about how the NSA deployed malware across Brazil. Among the data distributed by Edward Snowden, there is information about places in the world where the NSA hosted malware such as Russia, China or North Korea. However, they also did it in friendly countries, including in Brazil."

    In July 2013, leaks from the Snowden files revealed that the NSA global surveillance program extended to Latin America, with the US intercepting web traffic and phone calls across the region. The main target was Brazil, where US agents monitored the emails and phone calls of millions of citizens with the help of local telecommunications companies. the NSA also tapped the communications of the country's largest oil company Petrobras and then-President Dilma Rousseff.

    However, despite outrage over the Snowden files, the NSA continues to collect Americans' phone data, it was revealed last week. 

    On Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence disclosed that the agency amassed about 151.2 million phone records involving Americans in 2016.

    "I think it's a big surprise for a lot of people that even after the NSA's espionage in the US decreased it still continued to intercept a huge amount of communication," Bedford said.

    "The thing is that if they intercept so much communication in the US, where the NSA has a lot of restrictions, you can imagine the interception volumes in Brazil and in other countries where the activities of the NSA are not limited by anything."

    "That's one of the problems. Communications systems consist almost entirely of cables stretching along the seabed in such a way that all communication from Brazil to other countries of the world passes through the USA, and the NSA has a great opportunity to take advantage of all of that."

    German police in Frankfurt, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Cash and Bern: Swiss Spy Arrested for Snooping on German Tax Fraud Investigation
    Bamford said that while the US probably has the highest cyber-attacking capabilities, other countries are also making cyber warfare a priority.

    "At the moment the US is the probably the leader among countries with cyber weapons, and it's the only country that actually attacked another country in order to destroy its physical infrastructure — I'm talking about the attack on Iran, when the Iranian centrifuges for the enrichment of uranium were destroyed. So, in that attack, cyber-weapons destroyed physical objects. That is the practical definition of cyber warface, attacks using cyber weapons," Bamford said.

    The expert added that modern reliance on computers means that cyberattacks are a danger to everybody.

    "Now, cyber weapons are used in a lot of places, a lot of countries are involved in cyber conflicts. The problem is that these conflicts affect everyone, because almost every one of us is connected to the Internet through computers, telephones or our houses, we are connected to each other one way or another. Therefore, if there is a cyberattack somewhere, if someone attacks your communication, the communications of your country or your city, it affects everyone."

    Related:

    Workers’ Revolt in Brazil, Balochistan Border Tensions, Turkey’s EU Plans
    Court Gives Jail Terms to 8 Brazilians for Plotting Terror Acts at Rio Olympics
    Brazilian Foreign Minister Regards Maduro’s Initiative as ‘Coup’
    Manhunt Launched for Brazilian Gang Behind Huge and Violent Heist in Paraguay
    Tags:
    espionage, spy, National Security Agency (NSA), Dilma Rousseff, United States, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok