22:26 GMT +304 February 2017
    A whole shift of workers leave at lunchtime the Petrobras P-51 semi-submersible off-shore oil platform construction site at the Brasfelf shipyard in Angra dos Reis, 180 km south of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (File)

    Brazil's Petrobras Shrugs Off Scandal, Rounds Off 2016 With Record Oil Output

    © AFP 2016/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Latin America
    A change of management at Brazil's Petrobras has ramped up oil output to record levels, oil expert Rivaldo Neto told Sputnik Brasil.

    A worker paints a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil in this September 30, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Brazil's Petrobras Signs $5Bln Financing, Oil Deliveries Agreements With China
    In December, Brazil's national oil company produced a record 2.3 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), three percent more than in December 2015. Output reached 2.4 million bpd on December 28.

    The record output came despite the company's involvement in a far-reaching corruption scandal that forced Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff out of office last year.

    In 2016, Petrobras also produced a record average 1.02 million barrels per day from its "pre-salt" oilfields, located under a two-kilometre-thick layer of salt in the Brazilian continental shelf.

    Rivaldo Neto, a manager at one of Brazil's largest consulting firms Gas Energy, told Sputnik Brasil that the increase is a result of management changes and the exploitation of new oilfields.

    "In recent years, until 2014, we saw a company that promised a lot in strategic plans but that didn't bring results. Since last year, when the management and planning of production were changed, we have seen a company that can provide a continuous supply to the market. These records should have been beaten a long time ago."

    Partial view of the Petrobras P-51 semi-submersible off-shore oil platform construction site at the Brasfelf shipyard in Angra dos Reis (File)
    © AFP 2016/ EDSON PASSARINHO
    Partial view of the Petrobras P-51 semi-submersible off-shore oil platform construction site at the Brasfelf shipyard in Angra dos Reis (File)
    Neto said that much of the increase in production is because of a kickstart to projects which had been long in the planning, including drilling at the Campo de Lula oilfield.

    "You can get up to 150 thousand barrels per day and 5 to 6 million cubic meters of gas a day from this type of platform. Maybe Campo de Lula will produce even more this year. These records are also a consequence of the fact that Petrobras has started to earn normally again, the promised systems of production are beginning to work. There were projects which failed to start between 2014 and 2016," Neto said.

    Brazil's former President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha speaks during the presentation of his defense in the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres
    Brazil Impeachment Mastermind Arrested for Corruption
    "The reorganization of Petrobras is ongoing, the company is meeting its internal goals and now we are able to build forecasts. There has been an important evolution in the standards sector (with the arrival of the new government), now it is not necessary any more for Petrobras to participate in all shelf projects."

    In July, Brazilian parliament's lower house adopted a bill to scrap Petrobras' exclusive right to explore the country's pre-salt oil reserves, a move which critics called a step towards the privatization of the state-run oil and gas giant. However, Neto said that the legislation will allow for much-needed foreign investment.

    "This should attract investment from other large global private companies, which had ceased investing in Brazil, because before they couldn't invest without the mandatory participation of Petrobras in the project. With this improved organization and long-term presence of private capital, we will of course be able to achieve a level of production that will fully satisfy the country's demand for oil."

    December's record output also came despite a strike by Petrobras workers announced on December 23. Employees rejected a new wage offer that proposed a six percent salary increase, below Brazil's 8.9 percent rate of inflation.

