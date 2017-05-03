Venezuela's Human Rights Ombudsman Lashes Out at US for Exerting Pressure

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Fitzpatrick told reporters that Washington might consider imposing new sanctions against Venezuela amid a decision by President Nicolas Maduro to call the constituent assembly to write a new constitution.

"The United States and those who follow its course in Venezuela and abroad are the main culprit of the attacks and threats against Venezuela at the structural level," Saab said.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Pope Francis Calls for Peaceful Settlement of Crisis in Venezuela Amid Deadly Protests

On Monday, Maduro signed the order calling the constitutional assembly amid the massive protests because of the drastic economic situation in the country. The country's opposition criticized the step calling it a coup. Earlier on Wednesday, the parliament rejected Maduro's initiative

Venezuela has been experiencing mass protests for a long time, with the most recent unrest flared up in April after country's Supreme Court tried to take over legislative powers from the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The top court reversed the ruling but this did not prevent demonstrations from taking place across the country, which claimed 28 lives.