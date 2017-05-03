Venezuelan Parliament Rejects Maduro’s Initiative to Call Constituent Assembly

© REUTERS/ Carlos Garcia Rawlins Brazilian Foreign Minister Regards Maduro’s Initiative as ‘Coup’

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The National Assembly of Venezuela supported the document rejecting the initiative of country’s President Nicolas Maduro to call the constituent assembly, opposition lawmaker Juan Miguel Matheus said.

“Nobody needs the constituent assembly, what we want is to have a new president and that frightens Maduro,” Matheus said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Nacional media outlet.

The parliament also did not recognize Maduro’s decision to withdraw Venezuela from the Organization of American States.

On Monday, Maduro signed the order calling the constitutional assembly amid the massive protests because of the drastic economic situation in the country. The country's opposition criticized the step calling it a coup.