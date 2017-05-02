Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Signs Order Calling Constituent Assembly

© AP Photo/ Ariana Cubillos Head of Venezuelan Parliament Calls on People to Rise Against President Maduro

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed an order calling the constitutional assembly.

After having signed the order on Monday, Maduro pointed out that it must be implemented immediately. He also cited the articles 347, 348 and 349 of the Venezuelan constitution, which, from his point of view, provide the president with powers to call the assembly.

"I created a broad presidential commission with opened doors for a big sovereign and constructive dialogue with whole Venezuela," Maduro said.

Earlier in the day, Maduro announced his decision to call the constituent assembly. The country's opposition criticized the step accusing Maduro of staging a coup.