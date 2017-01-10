Register
23:13 GMT +310 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Africanized bee

    Beemageddon: Pesticides Kill Over 10 Million Pollinators in Brazil

    © Wikipedia/ Jeffrey W. Lotz, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    217632

    An estimated 10 million honey bees were killed over several days in the countryside of São Paulo state, Brazil. The suspected cause of death is reported to be airborne pesticides.

    In a matter of days, 136 beehives in the municipality of Porto Ferreira were destroyed. "Not even the queen bees managed to survive," Wanderley Fardin, owner of the affected apiaries, told Xapuri. "The ground is littered with dead bees. Those that are left are flying about with nowhere to go." Fardin said that the pesticides destroyed forty years of work and generated a loss of around one ton of honey and R$250,000 (about $78,000) in financial losses. He will not be able to produce honey at the same levels for at least four years.

    Bee
    © Photo: Pixabay
    New Study Shows Controversial Pesticide Linked to Massive Bee Die-Off

    The offending pesticides were sprayed on a nearby sugarcane field. The owner of the field, Ferrari Mill, claims that they did not spray their pesticides over the apiary and are not sure what caused the pesticides to migrate. São Paulo's Public Prosecutor's office has announced an investigation and potential litigation against Ferrari Mill. Ferrari Mill has sent bee corpses to a biologist to investigate whether their pesticides are what killed the bees.

    Researchers from State University of São Paulo (UNESP) and the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) performed analyses on damaged apiaries around the state and concluded that some 70 percent of mass bee deaths in São Paulo is the result of pesticide misuse. Millions of other mass bee deaths were recorded throughout São Paulo in 2015 and 2016.

    A bee
    © Flickr/ Danny Perez Photography
    After Mass Bee Die Off Canada Considers Ban on Pesticides

    On Sunday, January 8, the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association (PSBA) announced that they lose "40 or 50 percent [of their bees] every year," which incurs "over $1 million" in expenses as they purchase bees from Southern states to replenish the population, according to the Lebanon Daily News. They blame habitat loss and parasites as the main killers of bees in the state.

    The importance of honeybees cannot be overstated as they are the most important pollinator for every agricultural product, including squash, buckwheat, and apples, and declines in their population would lead to significant food price increases. Over 25 percent of all food consumed by humans worldwide is pollinated by honey bees, according to the PSBA.

    Related:

    Tiny Giant: Busy Bee Pulls Nail From Brick Wall
    Factory Farms in US Decimating Wild Bee Populations - Study
    At Least 4 Children Killed, 6 People Hospitalized by Pesticide in US Texas
    Bill to Fight Zika Virus a Pesticide Makers Dream
    Environmental Groups Launch Lawsuit on EPA to Block Pesticide
    Tags:
    die-off, pesticides, colony collapse disorder, Bees, Sao Paulo, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      at a time when bee colonies are in crisis, this is a sign of stupidity. I wonder if the mill had a plan to prevent events such as this? The answer is probably not.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Ah, the blessings of Monsanto and capital greed.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok