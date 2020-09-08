Huge 10ft Bloated-Belly Python Killed in India on Suspicion of Swallowing Baby - Video

A police probe has been ordered into an incident in India’s Uttar Pradesh State after a 10-fee python swallowed a deer and was killed. Local villagers thrashed and dragged it around suspecting it to have gulped down a baby.
The brutal incident unfolded in the presence of police, with villagers mercilessly dragging the python through the fields.
The python thrashed & dragged for fun by locals in Maalipur village of UP's Amroha @rameshpandeyifs@Benarasiyaa @UpforestUp @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/8H3zfq1YhA
— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) September 6, 2020
According to reports, villagers thrashed the python and dragged it from the field. It was released about 3 kilometres away near the banks of the Ganges river.
To the surprise of onlookers, the snake ended up regurgitating a whole deer and died shortly afterwards.
