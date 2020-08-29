'Uroboros': Video of Snake Mistakenly Chomping on Own Tail Goes Viral

A video of a snake chomping on its own tail is going viral on social media. The recorded video clip shows a snake lying in a circular shape with its own tail in its mouth. When someone applies a liquid substance to the snake's mouth, it immediately regurgitates its own tail.
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2020
While posting it online, Indian Forest Service official Susanta Das described it as “Uroboros”, a circular symbol showing a snake swallowing its tail as an emblem of infinity.
H.S. Singh, a wildlife expert linked to the National Board of Wildlife, told Sputnik: "Hungry snakes can mistake their tails as that of a prey. Once they begin swallowing their tails, they have perhaps no way of knowing that they are eating themselves".
