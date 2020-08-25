Delhi's Women Commission Rescues Lady Bound in Chains for Months - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The team spoke to the woman and learnt that she had been married for the last 11 years and had three children from her marriage. She also said that her husband used to beat her brutally and that she had been locked in chains for the last six months.

The last few months have been nothing short of a nightmare for a 32-year-old woman who was being held captive and chained at her house in the Indian capital by her husband who would torture her if she asked him to set her free.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued the woman and filed a case against her husband and in-laws on Tuesday.

दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने एक 32 महिला को दिल्ली के त्रिलोकपुरी इलाके से रेस्क्यू करवाया। महिला को पति ने पिछले कई महीनों से उसी के घर में जंजीरों से बांध रखा था। महिला को मारा पीटा और टॉर्चर किया जाता था। pic.twitter.com/QT5wI2qRGG — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) August 25, 2020

​In a statement issued by the DCW it said that the rescue happened after a tip was received from a ground volunteer.

"The volunteer informed that the woman has been chained and was living in a miserable condition in Trilokpuri area of the National Capital. Following which I along with a team rushed to the location," DCW's Chairperson Swati Maliwal told Sputnik.

When the team reached the spot, they saw that the woman was lying on the floor with her feet bound down by iron chains. A video of her condition was recorded.

त्रिलोपुरी के घर में एक आदमी ने अपनी पत्नी को महीनों से जंजीरों से बांधकर रखा था। महिला को इस बुरी तरह से मारा पीटा टॉर्चर किया गया कि उसका मानसिक स्वास्थ्य भी बिगड़ गया।



DCW अध्यक्ष @SwatiJaiHind ने महिला को उसके घर से रेस्क्यू करवाया। pic.twitter.com/ofuf2hkCWZ — Arvind Kejriwal Army (@army_kejriwal) August 25, 2020

​“She was in a miserable condition with torn clothes. The room in which she was kept had no fans and had a terrible smell as she was made to lie in her own excreta. She was tortured and beaten so brutally," Maliwal said.

Upon investigation, it was found that the victim's husband owns a flour mill. The woman has three children from her marriage and they also confirmed that their father often beat them and their mother. The DCW team is working to provide the woman with medical treatment.