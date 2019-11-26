Register
18:26 GMT +326 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A wrong wedding tradition is going on currently India's various states

    India Set to Tighten Anti-Child Marriage Law

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Damgararavishankar / A wrong wedding tradition is going on currently India's various states
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images//107740/88/1077408836.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201911261077407286-india-set-to-tighten-anti-child-marriage-law/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that under no circumstances can a child under 18 consent to sexual intercourse.

    The government of India is mulling amendments to the Prevention of Child Marriage Act to make reporting of child marriage mandatory, India’s Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday.

    Reports point out that in the interior of the country, child marriages remain unreported, especially in tribal belts and rural areas.  

    Irani said the number of pregnancies in married girls under the age of 18 is as high as 12 percent.

    “Children born out of child marriages are prone to undernourishment,” she added.

    There are concerns raised over higher rates of nutritional and obstetric problems associated with adolescent pregnancy. Child-marriages often result in higher morbidity and mortality among mothers and new-born babies, said media reports.

    "It is part of our main focus in our engagements with the chief ministers. One of the problems is that unlike POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), in which reporting a case is mandatory, there is no mandatory reporting of child marriage," the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator said.

    She added: "We are looking at these kinds of interventions in the Act itself and discussing the possibility of amending it. We want something similar in the Child Marriage Act," Irani said.

    According to the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), 2006,  any girl married under 18 years any boy married before 21 years, is considered a “child marriage".

    The government in October indicated that the minimum age of marriage for men in India might be reduced to 18 years through an amendment to the PCM Act.

    The number of girls and boys getting married before their respective legal ages remains large with 12.1 million child marriages, according to the most recent census data.

    According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), South Asia has the highest rates of child marriage in the world. Nearly, half (45 percent) of all women aged 20-24 years reported being married before the age of 18. Almost one in five girls (17 percent) is married before the age of 15.

     

    Related:

    Sweden's Crackdown on 'Imported' Child Marriage Dismissed as 'Toothless'
    Indian Court Rules Child Marriage Valid as Wife Recants Her Complaint - Report
    Sweden Hopeful to Stop Child Marriage, FGM With Travel Ban
    Tags:
    child brides, child marriage, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse