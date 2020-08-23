Trump Campaign Releases 'Howdy Modi', 'Namaste Trump' Video to Woo Indian-American Voters

New Delhi (Sputnik): India-US relations took centre stage after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited America for the 'Howdy Modi' event and US President Donald Trump returned the favour by attending a 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad in February this year.

The Trump campaign has released a video that comprises clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches during his visit to the US, and US President Donald trump's speech in India during the Namaste Trump event.

The commercial soon garnered more than 92,000 views on Twitter.

Shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair for Trump victory finance committee, the video-post said, "America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!".

Trump can be heard in the clip saying: "America loves India, America Respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friend to Indian people," at the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Similarly, at the 'Howdy Modi' event, the Indian Prime Minister, can be heard saying, "Mr President, today I have the honour to introduce you to my family."

The video got mixed reactions with Indians claiming that Trump's victory will be enjoyed in India just like PM Modi's victory in 2019 general elections.

​America is home to nearly two million Indian-Americans, and the Trump campaign has previously made attempts to seek their support. This comes after Joe Biden picked Indian-American US Senator Kamala Harris as his nominee for Vice-President.

Earlier, the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee and Indian Voices for Trump said that the US administration had struck a chord with India by not intervening in Kashmir and by standing up against China, when Indo-Sino relations were strained due to armed clashes in the Ladakh region.

While the Howdy Modi event took place in America's Texas in September 2019, the Namaste Trump Event, happened in February this year.