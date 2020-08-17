Register
13:51 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump listens as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces him

    POTUS Hits Right Chord With India, Stands Up to China, Says Co-Chair of 'Indian Voices for Trump'

    © AP Photo / Michael Wyke
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/12/1078291282_0:0:3142:1769_1200x675_80_0_0_10c391334780d733192f1b6e8abb5593.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008171080192595-potus-hits-right-chord-with-india-stands-up-to-china-says-co-chair-of-indian-voices-for-trump/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): After US President Donald Trump's India visit in February 2020, the relationship between the two countries was seen as touching "new heights". Nearly one million Indian-Americans are set to vote in the presidential election this November - a battle between Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

    Months ahead of the US presidential election, the co-chair for the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee and Indian Voices for Trump, Al Mason, has asserted that the incumbent US president has struck the right chord with India by standing up to China and not interfering in the Kashmir conflict.

    "Trump has never interfered in the internal affairs of India -- Kashmir -- which is an integral part of India. No other US President has stood up to China as much as President Trump has", Al Mason said, highlighting that Kashmir is a sensitive issue for India.

    While the United States has been in a long-drawn out trade war with China which worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, as Trump has repeatedly accused the Chinese government of failing to provide information about the virus in a timely manner, Indo-China ties themselves also soured after a bitter clash between troops in the Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control on 15-16 June. Offering to mediate between the two sides, Trump spoke of "Chinese aggression".

    With the US election just months away, Trump's campaign team claims to be enjoying strong support from Indians while his opponent Joe Biden also says he would favour better relations with India.  

    The Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee has formed several coalitions, including Indian Voices for Trump, to reach out to the Indian-American and South Asian community in the US.

    The coalitions include "Hindu Voices for Trump" and "Sikhs for Trump" that aim to engage and mobilise the community members for the elections.

    The move comes after Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden named Indian-American US Senator Kamala Harris as the party's vice-presidential candidate.

    With an eye on the Indian-American votes, Trump's campaign team claimed that the unemployment rate among the Indian community had dropped under Trump.

    The statement comes despite POTUS signing an executive order to ban coveted H-1B visas - Indians being one of the biggest beneficiaries - till the end of the 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The provisions were later relaxed. 

    Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, co-chair for Indian Voices for Trump, said the warmth between the two countries would continue for the next four years.

    During his two-day visit to India for the “Namaste Trump” event on 24 and 25 February, the US President said that America loved India and would always be faithful and loyal to Indians.

    Related:

    India Accepts US President Donald Trump’s Invitation to Attend G-7 Summit
    Donald Trump Pushes New ‘Birther’ Theory About Kamala Harris Despite Widespread Scorn
    Donald Trump Predicts ‘Catastrophic’ Universal Mail-In Voting will Turn US into a Laughing Stock
    Tags:
    USelections, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse