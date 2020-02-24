US President Addresses 'Namaste Trump' Rally During His First Official Visit to India - Video

US President Donald Trump arrived in India on Monday, starting his first official visit to the South Asian country since assuming the office in 2016; the president is set to meet India's leaders and the representatives of its business circles.

Donald Trump is participating in the "Namaste Trump" rally at the world's largest cricket stadium, in the city of Ahmedabad, northwest India in Gujarat.

During his visit, Trump will inaugurate the cricket stadium. Gujarat is the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The US president will also visit the historic Taj Mahal mausoleum in Agra, and proceed to the country’s capital New Delhi for a series of talks, business meetings and festive ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday.

