Heart Warming Gesture! Watch 150 Ft Crane Rescue Tiny Pigeon Entangled in Kite String

In a heart warming act, Bareilly city police in Uttar Pradesh employed a giant crane to rescue a pigeon tangled up in kite string.
The video shows the pigeon trying to break free as the crane move in to help get it untangled. After the pigeon was rescued, the police can be seen nursing its wound to help it fly again.
This is something unusually remarkable, when @bareillypolice called for a crane to save a pigeon caught in Chinese Manjha. Very well done. Heartwarming gesture. @renukamishra67 @upcoprahul— Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) July 14, 2020
Via-@KanwardeepsTOI pic.twitter.com/kQs057i9Nd
The pigeon was saved as per the updates received last night. Kudos to all involved. pic.twitter.com/PEhcKfXhGO— Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) July 14, 2020
In India, flying kites is not only a popular pastime but a mass group activity during holidays such as Makar Sankranti and Independence Day.
Competition can be pretty cutthroat and some people use metal and glass coated strings - in order to cut other people's kite strings.
Last year, the Animal Welfare Board of India's said that at least 2,000 birds were injured and 500 died during the annual kite flying festival in Gujarat.
The sharp kite strings can also prove fatal for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians causing all kinds of injuries from lacerations to fatal throat injuries.
